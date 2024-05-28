Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Forces Travel

    American Forces Travel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    05.29.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240529-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners of the services American Forces Travel offers. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 15:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80705
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110343108.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Forces Travel, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GTMO
    American Forces Travel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT