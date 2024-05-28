240529-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners of the services American Forces Travel offers. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 15:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80705
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110343108.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Travel, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT