    The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Ep 1: Interview with COL José Cora about Contract and Fiscal Law Opportunities in the JAG Corps

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, COL José Cora, a seasoned Army Judge Advocate with over three decades of experience in government acquisitions and appropriations law, shared invaluable insights during an interview with The FAR & Beyond Podcast. As the Division Chief for the Contract Litigation & Intellectual Property Division, COL Cora discussed his illustrious 33-year career, offering advice to new practitioners and shedding light on the future of contract and fiscal law within the Department of Defense. His expertise in navigating the intricate realm of government contracts and fiscal regulations, coupled with his commitment to mentoring the next generation of legal professionals, made for an enlightening and informative discussion.

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

