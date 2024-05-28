Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Ep 0: Podcast Introduction

    The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Ep 0: Podcast Introduction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This introduction episode sets out what the FAR & Beyond Podcast is all about. This podcast will journey through the realm of federal acquisition and procurement law. It will bring you expert insights, interviews, and discussions to demystify the process and regulations that govern federal spending and fuel the American warfighter.

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 15:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80703
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110342985.mp3
    Length: 00:01:56
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Ep 0: Podcast Introduction, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    TJAGLCS
    ByFARthebest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT