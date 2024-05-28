Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 73 - Rearview Mirror

    KS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Ret. Sgt. Maj. Wascar Diaz, Sergeants' Major Academy instructor joins the NCO Journal to talk about a topic rarely discussed, the effect moving has on Soldiers and their families when transitioning between duty stations. Based on his recent creative article, "Rearview Mirror."

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 14:50
