Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 13:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80696
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110342671.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT