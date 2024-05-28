TAG Talks Ep. 20 -- Data Storytelling

In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson ("TAG 63") hosts the third and final iteration of the data series featuring data experts Mr. Jordan Morrow and Maj. Tom Malejko. This final episode focuses on the importance of data storytelling and how communication can reinforce the effectiveness of data.