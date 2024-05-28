Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Talks Ep. 20 -- Data Storytelling

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson ("TAG 63") hosts the third and final iteration of the data series featuring data experts Mr. Jordan Morrow and Maj. Tom Malejko. This final episode focuses on the importance of data storytelling and how communication can reinforce the effectiveness of data.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Talks Ep. 20 -- Data Storytelling, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

