    AFN Naples Radio News - NSA Naples Security Training & SECNAV Awards USS Carney

    AFN Naples Radio News - NSA Naples Security Training & SECNAV Awards USS Carney

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.22.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    Radio news highlighting training evolutions for NSA Naples security and SECNAV Carlos Del Toro awards Unit Commendation to USS Carney. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 04:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Security
    NSA Naples
    SECNAV
    Carney

