AFN Naples Radio News - NSA Naples Security Training & SECNAV Awards USS Carney

Radio news highlighting training evolutions for NSA Naples security and SECNAV Carlos Del Toro awards Unit Commendation to USS Carney. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|05.22.2024
|05.29.2024 04:06
|Newscasts
|80683
|2405/DOD_110341372.mp3
|00:02:33
|2023
|Blues
|NAPLES, IT
|5
|0
|0
