    Staff officer with British Army's Land Warfare Centre discusses May 2024 visit to Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Audio by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes with the British Army's Land Warfare Centre discusses his visit to Fort McCoy, Wis., during an interview May 22, 2024, at the installation. Barnes visited Fort McCoy the third week of May and visited with Fort McCoy Garrison leadership, plus gave presentations to the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the Fort McCoy workforce in a lunch-and-learn at McCoy's Community Center. In the interview, Barnes not only discusses his visit but also some of the material he presented to the community. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:08:09
    Artist Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Wisconsin
    British Army
    Fort McCoy
    W02 Paul Barnes
    British Army Land Warfare Centre

