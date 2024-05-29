Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News In One: May 29, 2024

    NEUPRE, BELGIUM

    05.25.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Charge D' Affaires of the United States of America hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neupre, Belguim. The ceremony honors the fallen U.S. service members who died in Europe during World War One and Two. General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of USEUCOM and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, speaks on what Memorial Day means to him and its importance. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Willie Reese IV)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 10:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NEUPRE, BE
    TAGS

    WeRemember
    WeHonor
    MemDay24EUR
    Memorial Day 2024

