News In One: May 29, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80670" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Charge D' Affaires of the United States of America hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neupre, Belguim. The ceremony honors the fallen U.S. service members who died in Europe during World War One and Two. General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of USEUCOM and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, speaks on what Memorial Day means to him and its importance. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Willie Reese IV)