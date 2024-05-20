Two-minute newscast covering the U.S Navy hosting the U.K. Navy for Bilateral staff talks and 2024 Fleet Week in New York. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 05:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80668
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110338695.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240529 AFN Bahrain Report, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
