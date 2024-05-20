On this week's edition of The Marne Report Podcast, we learn about our local military flagship schools and why this designation is important to our military families and students. Take a listen now by searching The Marne Report wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 07:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80664
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110336171.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:40
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
