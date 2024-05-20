Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 18

Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 18 – PCS Season with the McCurrys.



In Today’s show, we're spotlighting the PCS Season with some very special guests, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, Maj. Gen. and Mrs. Michael C. McCurry. Join us as they share their insight on military moves and tips to make your next move a little less stressful. Join us now for PCS Season with the McCurrys.



Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.



The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always first consult with your primary care manager about health-related matters.