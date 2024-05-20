Fort Meade Declassified Ep 98 Exceptional Family Member Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80662" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with from all service branches of the Fort Meade Exceptional Family Member Program to learn more about how EFMP works and benefits our community.



To learn more about the Fort Meade EFMP, visit https://home.army.mil/meade/my-fort/for-families/EFMP.