Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 98 Exceptional Family Member Program

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 98 Exceptional Family Member Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with from all service branches of the Fort Meade Exceptional Family Member Program to learn more about how EFMP works and benefits our community.

    To learn more about the Fort Meade EFMP, visit https://home.army.mil/meade/my-fort/for-families/EFMP.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 13:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80662
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110334352.mp3
    Length: 00:30:04
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 98 Exceptional Family Member Program, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Fort Meade
    EFMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT