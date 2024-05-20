On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin sits down to talk with Winn Army Community Hospital's Emergency Medical Services team to talk about EMS Week (May 19-25), specifically the nature of their jobs and the service they provide to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 13:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80661
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110334329.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:49
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Pulse - EMS Week 2024, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT