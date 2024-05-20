Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Pulse - EMS Week 2024

    The Pulse - EMS Week 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin sits down to talk with Winn Army Community Hospital's Emergency Medical Services team to talk about EMS Week (May 19-25), specifically the nature of their jobs and the service they provide to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 13:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80661
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110334329.mp3
    Length: 00:26:49
    Year 2024
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse - EMS Week 2024, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paramedic
    EMS
    DHA
    Winn ACH
    EMS Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT