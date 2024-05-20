The Pulse - EMS Week 2024

On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin sits down to talk with Winn Army Community Hospital's Emergency Medical Services team to talk about EMS Week (May 19-25), specifically the nature of their jobs and the service they provide to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!