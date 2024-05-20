Equipping the Corps - S3 E16 MADIS SVT with Maj Craig Warner

On this episode, Morgan takes Equipping the Corps into the field for MADIS System Verification Testing, or SVT. Joining her is Maj Craig Warner, product manager for Future Weapon Systems.
|05.23.2024
|05.24.2024 08:02
|Newscasts
|80659
|2405/DOD_110332068.mp3
|00:11:48
|2024
|Podcast
|YUMA, AZ, US
|12
|0
|0
