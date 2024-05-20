Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E16 MADIS SVT with Maj Craig Warner

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E16 MADIS SVT with Maj Craig Warner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    On this episode, Morgan takes Equipping the Corps into the field for MADIS System Verification Testing, or SVT. Joining her is Maj Craig Warner, product manager for Future Weapon Systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 08:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80659
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110332068.mp3
    Length: 00:11:48
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S3 E16 MADIS SVT with Maj Craig Warner, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Equipping the Corps, MADIS, L-MADIS, Yuma Proving Grounds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT