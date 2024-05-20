Weekly radio segment featuring Hospital Corpsman Second Class Wyketia Baldwin from U.S. NMRTU Bahrain. This week's topics included Physical Fitness Awareness month and Mental Health Awareness month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 08:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|80656
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110330310.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:29
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wellness Wednesday, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
