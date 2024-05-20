As part of Navy Entertainment Operation MWR, Vertical Horizon, an American alternative rock band formed in Washington, D.C., talked about their musical journey and upcoming projects. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 08:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|80655
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110330300.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:51
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vertical Horizon, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
