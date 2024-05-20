A KMC Update about Defender 24 and staying mentally ready and prepared while in the military.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 05:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80647
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110330219.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - HOSPEX and being mentally ready, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT