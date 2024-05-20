Regional news highlighting the Department of State budget request for FY25 and USAG Humphreys Spring Fest 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 06:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80642
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110330153.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
