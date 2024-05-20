Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Spot: Donuts with Dad

    AFN Naples Spot: Donuts with Dad

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.16.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (May 23, 2024) Radio spot highlighting the Donuts with Dad event over the Father's Day weekend. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 05:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80627
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110330017.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Spot: Donuts with Dad, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    Father's Day
    Donuts
    NEX Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT