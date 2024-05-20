Kia Brown from Red Cross came in to studio to record her biweekly radio bit. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 05:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80626
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110330013.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Bit - Red Cross, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT