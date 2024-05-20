AFN Aviano Radio News: Swift Response 24

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the recent military exercise "Swift Response 24." Hosted by Aviano Air Base in collaboration with the United States Army, featuring over 1400 jumps into 6 NATO countries, showcasing the collective strength and readiness of airborne forces from various nations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)