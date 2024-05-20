Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 19-24 AMM

    Marine Minute: 19-24 AMM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines assigned to Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon, Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Corps Attack Boat Battalion conduct a combined maritime domain awareness exercise during Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, May 19, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard make their way to the winner's circle to present the Colors during Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, May 18, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 19:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80615
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110329145.mp3
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 19-24 AMM, by LCpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint operations
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    MCG204

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT