    Your Personnel File-Episode 25, TAP TALK -Dress for Success

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The Transition Assistance Program provides Soldiers exiting the Army with training and knowledge to prepare them as they enter civilian life, whether it’s pursuing higher education, entrepreneurship or finding a job in the public sector.

    On this edition of Your Personnel File, HRC is featuring a rebroadcast of TAP Talk’s “Dress for Success” episode. Typically, employers and hiring managers form a first impression of an applicant within the first seven minutes of the job interview. Walter Herd, TAP national director, and Stacie Provine, TAP strategic communications specialist, discuss the importance of making a good first impression and offer tips on how to dress for success.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 14:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:36:06
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Dress for Success
    HRC Your Personnel File
    TAP TALK

