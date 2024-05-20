Your Personnel File-Episode 25, TAP TALK -Dress for Success

The Transition Assistance Program provides Soldiers exiting the Army with training and knowledge to prepare them as they enter civilian life, whether it’s pursuing higher education, entrepreneurship or finding a job in the public sector.
On this edition of Your Personnel File, HRC is featuring a rebroadcast of TAP Talk’s “Dress for Success” episode. Typically, employers and hiring managers form a first impression of an applicant within the first seven minutes of the job interview. Walter Herd, TAP national director, and Stacie Provine, TAP strategic communications specialist, discuss the importance of making a good first impression and offer tips on how to dress for success.
