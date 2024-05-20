Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kettlebell Workout

    Kettlebell Workout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    05.22.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing residents the Denich Fitness Center hosts kettlebell workouts on Fridays. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 14:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80608
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110328066.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kettlebell Workout, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    workout
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT