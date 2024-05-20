The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 35: U.S. v. Palik (C.A.A.F 2024)

In this episode, we discuss CAAF's decision in United States v. Palik. This case discusses the standard for ineffective assistance of counsel and Rule for Courts-Martial 914 - providing analysis for when to file this type of motion. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).