The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 35: U.S. v. Palik (C.A.A.F 2024)

In this episode, we discuss CAAF's decision in United States v. Palik. This case discusses the standard for ineffective assistance of counsel and Rule for Courts-Martial 914 - providing analysis for when to file this type of motion. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80607
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110327980.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:20
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
