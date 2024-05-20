Speed Friending Spot

A 30 second spot about the Speed Friending event happening at the Ramstein Community Center August 23rd from 6-8 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 04:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80597
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110326419.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
