Fort McCoy Garrison Commander gives presentation during Vietnam Veterans ceremony at 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, Part I

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger speaks to Vietnam veterans, their families, and audience members May 18, 2024, during a special welcome home ceremony and service for Vietnam veterans as part of the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 150-200 people attended the special event. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)