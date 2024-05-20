Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger speaks to Vietnam veterans, their families, and audience members May 18, 2024, during a special welcome home ceremony and service for Vietnam veterans as part of the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 150-200 people attended the special event. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 10:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80592
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110324274.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Artist
|Col. Stephen Messenger
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander gives presentation during Vietnam Veterans ceremony at 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
