    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander gives presentation during Vietnam Veterans ceremony at 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger speaks to Vietnam veterans, their families, and audience members May 18, 2024, during a special welcome home ceremony and service for Vietnam veterans as part of the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 150-200 people attended the special event. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 10:25
    Category: Newscasts
