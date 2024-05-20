Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 8

    188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miles Chrisman 

    188th Wing

    In this episode of the 188th Wing Podcast, join us as we discuss mental health in the Air National Guard with the 188th Wing Director of Psychological Health Dr. Cole Smith. From the importance of stress management to family wellness, Dr. Smith, explains the importance of military and civilian life balance to help Airmen be more mentally resilient in and out of uniform. Tune in to the 188th Wing Podcast and start your journey toward improving your mental well-being.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 15:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80584
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110322673.mp3
    Length: 00:31:19
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 8, by A1C Miles Chrisman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Arkansas
    Fort Smith Ark.
    188th Wing
    Ebbing ANG Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT