In this episode of the 188th Wing Podcast, join us as we discuss mental health in the Air National Guard with the 188th Wing Director of Psychological Health Dr. Cole Smith. From the importance of stress management to family wellness, Dr. Smith, explains the importance of military and civilian life balance to help Airmen be more mentally resilient in and out of uniform. Tune in to the 188th Wing Podcast and start your journey toward improving your mental well-being.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 15:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80584
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110322673.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:19
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 8, by A1C Miles Chrisman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT