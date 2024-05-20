DINFOS Live Episode 35 - COMCAM and VISDOC

On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we'll be discussing the unique nature and mission of the Combat Camera information force and the Defense Information School's Visual Documentation Course, which trains and prepares Mass Communication Foundations Course graduates for Combat Camera units around the globe. To help us understand these concepts, we'll welcome two instructors from the VISDOC course, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Charles Probst and Mr. Drew Pendraki.
