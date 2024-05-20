Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 35 - COMCAM and VISDOC

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we'll be discussing the unique nature and mission of the Combat Camera information force and the Defense Information School's Visual Documentation Course, which trains and prepares Mass Communication Foundations Course graduates for Combat Camera units around the globe. To help us understand these concepts, we'll welcome two instructors from the VISDOC course, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Charles Probst and Mr. Drew Pendraki.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 11:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
