    KMC Update - HOSPEX 24

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade partnered with U.S. Army Reserve counterparts and representatives from Turkey, the United Kingdom and Germany May 17, 2024, for a hospital exercise at Baumholder Airfield as part of Defender 24. U.S. Army Col. Anthony King, 30th MED commander, also spoke to the importance of full-spectrum readiness between not only active duty and reserve components, but also between the United States and their NATO allies. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Germany
    NATO
    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    30th Medical Brigade
    3d Medical Command

