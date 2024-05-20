KMC Update - HOSPEX 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80574" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade partnered with U.S. Army Reserve counterparts and representatives from Turkey, the United Kingdom and Germany May 17, 2024, for a hospital exercise at Baumholder Airfield as part of Defender 24. U.S. Army Col. Anthony King, 30th MED commander, also spoke to the importance of full-spectrum readiness between not only active duty and reserve components, but also between the United States and their NATO allies. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)