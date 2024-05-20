KMC Update - HOSPEX 24

Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade partnered with U.S. Army Reserve counterparts and representatives from Turkey, the United Kingdom and Germany May 17, 2024, for a hospital exercise at Baumholder Airfield as part of Defender 24. U.S. Army Col. Anthony King, 30th MED commander, also spoke to the importance of full-spectrum readiness between not only active duty and reserve components, but also between the United States and their NATO allies. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 06:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80574
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110320357.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
