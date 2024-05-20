Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Awareness Month

    ITALY

    05.16.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 16, 2024) An interview with Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, to highlight the importance of Mental Health Awareness Month. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 04:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80568
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110320239.mp3
    Length: 00:21:16
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    interview
    CO
    NASSIG
    Mental Health Awareness Month

