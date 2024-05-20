AFN Wiesbaden radio news for May 13, 2024, features a story about a limit to commercialized internet for Soldiers and expanded access to the Wiesbaden Library. The news was produced at AFN Wiesbaden on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 05:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80563
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110320215.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News, May 13, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT