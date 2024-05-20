Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Wiesbaden Radio News, May 7

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.07.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    AFN Wiesbaden radio news for May 7, 2024, features a story about changes to military promotion requirements and the Youth of the Year competition. The news was produced at AFN Wiesbaden on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 05:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News, May 7, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether

