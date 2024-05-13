Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse - Mental Health Awareness Month

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    On this episode of The Pulse, just in time to close out Mental Health Awareness Month, Kevin Larson talks with Winn Army Community Hospital's behavioral health chief, Lt. Col. Gina Wright, about the importance of mental health and seeking care when you need it, and also the signs mental health care providers need to be aware of to recognize if providing help is affecting them. Listen wherever you get your podcasts!

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 13:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Genre Health care, News
    TAGS

    mental health
    fort stewart
    behavioral health
    hunter army airfield
    stigma
    dha
    mental health awareness month
    winn army community hospital

