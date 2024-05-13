The Pulse - Mental Health Awareness Month

On this episode of The Pulse, just in time to close out Mental Health Awareness Month, Kevin Larson talks with Winn Army Community Hospital's behavioral health chief, Lt. Col. Gina Wright, about the importance of mental health and seeking care when you need it, and also the signs mental health care providers need to be aware of to recognize if providing help is affecting them. Listen wherever you get your podcasts!
