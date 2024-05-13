Radio news highlighting U.S. joining Exercise Eager Lion 24 and Biden-Harris Administration's increase in HBCU federal funding. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Exercise Eager Lion 24 & HBCU Federal Funding, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
