Radio bit gameshow style with clues to guess who the celebrity is. Highlighting Matthew McConaughey and Elvis Presley. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 06:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80509
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110313931.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Bit - Who Are You?, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT