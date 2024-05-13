Radio spot highlighting an upcoming NSA Naples child and youth programs end of the school year celebration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 06:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80508
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110313930.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - "Taco" 'Bout a Party, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
