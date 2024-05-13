This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers this year's Packmanity, an initiative to beautify the base, and the pride of the pack member that was recently recognized. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 19:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80503
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110313266.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|Senior Airman Kristal Munguia
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Packmanity and Pride of the Pack, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT