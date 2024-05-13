ROTA, Spain (May 16, 2024) Navy Exchange Rota will be hosting a Father's Day event, Donuts with Dad, Saturday, June 15, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 08:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80498
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110311309.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN ROTA SPOT - DONUTS WITH DAD AT NEX, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
