Pickle Pros visit Guantanamo Bay

240515-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming Armed Forces Entertainment tour with four pickle ball professionals. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 08:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80497
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110311244.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
