    AFN Aviano Radio News: Joint Military Commission

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.16.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the recent Joint Military Commission (JMC) meeting, hosted by Aviano Air Base, facilitating dialogue and partnership between the United States and Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 08:02
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Joint Military Commission, by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #JMC #AFNAviano #WyvernNation #Italy

