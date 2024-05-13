American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the recent Joint Military Commission (JMC) meeting, hosted by Aviano Air Base, facilitating dialogue and partnership between the United States and Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 08:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80496
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110311177.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Joint Military Commission, by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
