A two-minute newscast covering the UMGC, NSA Bahrain holds commencement recognizing college graduates and U.S. Navy releases name of non-combat sailor death. (U.S. Navy audio by Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 05:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80492
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110311025.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 240515 Bahrain Beat, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
