    Interview with Spc. Christine Costes, 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company, on 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Audio by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Spc. Christine Costes with the Army Reserve’s 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company discusses his company’s team competition in the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., in an interview on May 14, 2024, at Logistical Staging Area Freedom on Fort McCoy's South Post where the competition was held. According to the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps, the Philip A. Connelly Program is "the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments." Program objectives include improving the professionalism of food service personnel, thus providing the best quality food service to supported diners and providing recognition for excellence in the preparation and serving of food in Army dining facilities and field kitchen operations. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 23:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80485
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110310087.mp3
    Length: 00:04:41
    Artist Spc. Christine Costes
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Spc. Christine Costes, 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company, on 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort McCoy, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps
    38th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company

