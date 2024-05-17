News In One: May 17, 2024

More than 40 senior enlisted leaders from across NATO met in Tirana, Albania, for the 17th annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers, or "CEANCO." Albanian Land Forces Command Sgt. Maj. Blerim Cera speaks about hosting CEANCO in Albania and working alongside the leaders during this conference. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Willie Reese IV)