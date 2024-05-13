KMC Update - Special Forces Operations in Baumholder and Police Week

U.S. Army leadership convened in the Baumholder Military Community to observe progress in the movement of Special Operations Forces to Smith Barracks, Germany, May 9, 2024. The Kaiserslautern Military Community also celebrated Police Week May 12 to 18 with a bevy of events aimed at honoring fallen law enforcement officers. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)