    KMC Update - Special Forces Operations in Baumholder and Police Week

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.15.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army leadership convened in the Baumholder Military Community to observe progress in the movement of Special Operations Forces to Smith Barracks, Germany, May 9, 2024. The Kaiserslautern Military Community also celebrated Police Week May 12 to 18 with a bevy of events aimed at honoring fallen law enforcement officers. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 02:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Special Forces Operations in Baumholder and Police Week, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    SOCEUR
    Police Week
    Remember the Fallen
    Baumholder Military Community
    SOF2BH

