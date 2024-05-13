U.S. Army leadership convened in the Baumholder Military Community to observe progress in the movement of Special Operations Forces to Smith Barracks, Germany, May 9, 2024. The Kaiserslautern Military Community also celebrated Police Week May 12 to 18 with a bevy of events aimed at honoring fallen law enforcement officers. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 02:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80445
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110307878.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Special Forces Operations in Baumholder and Police Week, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT