    Radio Spot - Morning Magic

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.15.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 15-second spot publicizes AFN Kaiserslautern's "Morning Magic" radio show, happening Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 02:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80443
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110307876.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Morning Magic, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    AFN
    DMA
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Morning Magic

