News In One: May 14, 2024

The 17th annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers, or "CEANCO," recently concluded in Tirana, Albania, bringing together more than 40 senior enlisted leaders from NATO nations. U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Sergeant Major, CSM Jeremiah Inman, speaks about the importance of CEANCO and how it benefits NCO's within the ranks. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Willie Reese IV)