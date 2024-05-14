Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News In One: May 14, 2024

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    05.14.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The 17th annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers, or "CEANCO," recently concluded in Tirana, Albania, bringing together more than 40 senior enlisted leaders from NATO nations. U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Sergeant Major, CSM Jeremiah Inman, speaks about the importance of CEANCO and how it benefits NCO's within the ranks. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Willie Reese IV)

    This work, News In One: May 14, 2024, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

