kids dry liner 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80428" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Introducing the "Dry Liner" on 105.3 AFN Vicenza The Eagle – an exceptional radio offering showcasing the articulate voices of the Vicenza Middle School debate team. With no music underneath, each segment features insightful discussions and debates recorded by talented students. T the "Dry Liner" bridges intellect and the airwaves, exclusively on 105.3 AFN Vicenza The Eagle.