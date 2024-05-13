Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    kids dry liner 2

    kids dry liner 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.14.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    Introducing the "Dry Liner" on 105.3 AFN Vicenza The Eagle – an exceptional radio offering showcasing the articulate voices of the Vicenza Middle School debate team. With no music underneath, each segment features insightful discussions and debates recorded by talented students. T the "Dry Liner" bridges intellect and the airwaves, exclusively on 105.3 AFN Vicenza The Eagle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 23:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80428
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110304933.mp3
    Length: 00:00:07
    Artist DJDADEO
    Year 2024
    Genre Other
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, kids dry liner 2, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    afn
    liner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT