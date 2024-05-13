Introducing the "Dry Liner" on 105.3 AFN Vicenza The Eagle – an exceptional radio offering showcasing the articulate voices of the Vicenza Middle School debate team. With no music underneath, each segment features insightful discussions and debates recorded by talented students. T the "Dry Liner" bridges intellect and the airwaves, exclusively on 105.3 AFN Vicenza The Eagle.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 23:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80428
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110304933.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Artist
|DJDADEO
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, kids dry liner 2, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
