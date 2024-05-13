kids dry liner 1

Introducing the "Dry Liner" on 105.3 AFN Vicenza The Eagle – an exceptional radio offering showcasing the articulate voices of the Vicenza Middle School debate team. With no music underneath, each segment features insightful discussions and debates recorded by talented students. the "Dry Liner" bridges intellect and the airwaves, exclusively on 105.3 AFN Vicenza The Eagle.